City of Edmonton to close emergency overnight shelter at Commonwealth in 3 days

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Edmonton said it plans to close the temporary overnight shelter space at Commonwealth field house on Monday, Jan. 20.

The facility — which can accommodate nearly 40 individuals — was opened last Thursday as an additional resource during the extreme cold weather.

READ MORE: Extreme cold prompts Edmonton to open Commonwealth rec centre as shelter

The decision was made when Edmonton’s Winter Emergency Response protocol was activated by city officials and Homeward Trust.

Space was made available between 10 p.m and 7 a.m. and additional transportation was added to ensure people who needed to use the shelter could access it easily.

1:37 City of Edmonton lays out plans to help vulnerable citizens during cold snap City of Edmonton lays out plans to help vulnerable citizens during cold snap

The beds at the field house accommodate people with disabilities, pets, women, youth and others who might experience challenges accessing traditional shelters. Storage boxes are provided for people to keep their belongings at the shelter. The space is monitored, managed and patrolled by peace officers to ensure it is safe and welcoming to those in need, the city said.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: How Commonwealth is being used to shelter Edmontonians during extreme cold

However, the space at Commonwealth was only ever meant to be a temporary resource.

Christel Kjenner, the city’s director of housing and homelessness, said last Thursday that officials would give three days’ notice before closing the space.

READ MORE: What to do if you see someone sleeping in the cold in Edmonton

More information will be provided at a news conference at 3 p.m. Thursday.