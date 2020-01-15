Fast-freezing clothes make for fun frozen photo ops during Alberta cold snap

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta is in the midst of a frigid deep freeze but some people are finding a fun silver lining to the extremely cold temperatures: they’re freezing articles of clothing and sharing the results online.

On Sunday, Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning. Since then, temperatures across the province have hovered around the -30 C mark, with the wind chill making it feel closer to -50 on some mornings.

On Tuesday morning, after doing laundry, Global Edmonton anchor Gord Steinke decided to do a little experiment. He put a wet T-shirt outside and it froze in less than a minute.

I tried a cold weather experiment this morning. It took about 45 seconds to freeze my wet shirt. #deepfreeze pic.twitter.com/IxgjAnVMdC — Gord Steinke (@GordSteinke) January 14, 2020

Albertans have been conducting similar cold weather tests this week and have been posting the results on social media.

Jordan Chiarello is an Edmonton firefighter. He and his crew responded to a parkade vehicle fire and his colleague Chris’ pants froze as he was taking them off.

“Cold day today!” he said.

Edmonton firefighter Chris and his frozen pants after responding to a parkade vehicle fire. Jan. 15, 2020. Courtesy: Jordan Chiarello

Kala Hawkins took it a step further and added two entire outfits.

The creative frozen display included cowboy boots, pajama pants and hats.

Michelle Knoblauch said her daughter decided to create some outfits of her own outside their home in Peace River when it was -34 C out.

Frozen outfits in Peace River, Alta. on Jan. 15, 2020. Courtesy: Michelle Knoblauch

If you’re making the most of the chilly weather and have a fun frozen clothing photo you’d like to share, email us at edmonton@globalnews.ca or tweet us @GlobalEdmonton using the hashtag #frozenphotos.

