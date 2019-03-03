Canada
March 3, 2019 6:49 pm

Alberta man’s bowl of noodles freezes, suspends fork midair in frigid temperatures

By Digital Journalist  Global News

WATCH: Calgarian Jonathan Scholes demonstrated how cold it's been in Calgary on Feb. 10, when he posted video showing his bowl of noodles frozen in mid-air.

An Alberta man has a whole new take on grabbing food from the frozen aisle.

Jonathan Scholes, who lives in Calgary, decided to demonstrate just how frigid it has been this past month by leaving a bowl of hot, boiling noodles outside.

His video showed noodles and a fork suspended in the air, hardened in place at -30 C on Feb. 10.

It was so cold in Calgary that steaming, hot noodles froze outside.

Courtesy: Jonathan Scholes

According to Scholes, it took about 10 to 15 minutes for the noodles to freeze solid.

This past February was one for the record books for many cities across Canada, including Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and Winnipeg.

READ MORE: ‘Boiling water challenge’: Stop throwing hot water in cold air, doctors warn

For Calgary, it’s the third-coldest February on record with mean temperatures around -19 C.

Calgary did not have a single “normal” temperature in February, meaning every high, low and mean temperature was below seasonal.

– With files from Global News weather anchor Jodi Hughes

