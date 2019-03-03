Alberta man’s bowl of noodles freezes, suspends fork midair in frigid temperatures

An Alberta man has a whole new take on grabbing food from the frozen aisle.

Jonathan Scholes, who lives in Calgary, decided to demonstrate just how frigid it has been this past month by leaving a bowl of hot, boiling noodles outside.

His video showed noodles and a fork suspended in the air, hardened in place at -30 C on Feb. 10.

According to Scholes, it took about 10 to 15 minutes for the noodles to freeze solid.

This past February was one for the record books for many cities across Canada, including Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and Winnipeg.

READ MORE: ‘Boiling water challenge’: Stop throwing hot water in cold air, doctors warn

For Calgary, it’s the third-coldest February on record with mean temperatures around -19 C.

Calgary did not have a single “normal” temperature in February, meaning every high, low and mean temperature was below seasonal.

– With files from Global News weather anchor Jodi Hughes