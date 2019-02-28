Edmonton experiences coldest February in 40 years

February 2019 is going down in the record books as one of the coldest in Edmonton’s history.

This month is the coldest February Edmonton has experienced in 40 years, and is in the Top 5 coldest Februaries since records started being collected.

READ MORE: Photographer credits Alberta cold snap for stunning images of light phenomenon

As of Thursday, the mean temperature for this month was -19.5 C. Extreme cold warnings were in place in Edmonton for 14 of 28 days this month.

This is the coldest February in Edmonton in 40 years, and the 5th coldest in the past 139 years. The mean temperature is likely to end up between -19.2°C and -19.5°C for the month after the official numbers get added later. #yeg #yegwx pic.twitter.com/CU8WtAUCbu — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) February 28, 2019

We'll finish today with a high near -6… the 25th below average day of February 2019. Only 2 days have been above average and one day right on par with the normal. #yeg #yegwx pic.twitter.com/U5jthUO275 — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) February 28, 2019

The last time it was this cold in February in Edmonton was in 1979 when the mean temperature for the month was -21.4 C.

The average high temperature for Edmonton in February is -2.7 C, according to Global Edmonton’s chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer. The average low temperature for Edmonton in February is -12.5 C.

READ MORE: Edmonton bus driver applauded for helping homeless man in freezing cold

This month, the average low temperature in Edmonton was -24.7 C with the average high temperature coming in at -14.7 C. There were 20 nights this month when the mercury dipped below -20 C. It dipped below -30 C three times this month.

The coldest February in Edmonton on record was back in 1936, when the mean temperature was -27.3 C.

This February is a far cry from what the city experienced last year, when Edmonton experienced 11 days above -5 C for the daytime high. Seven days in February 2018 were actually above 0 C. The coldest temperature in February 2018 was -15 C.

So congrats, Edmonton. You just survived one of the coldest Februaries in the city’s history.

The cold is expected to stick around into the first week of March, Beyer said.

Watch below: Ongoing Global News coverage of Edmonton’s February 2019 cold snap

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iOS and Android.