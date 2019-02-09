Global News Morning Weekend Edmonton February 9 2019 9:32am 00:56 Frigid temperatures prove difficult for Edmonton firefighters With temperatures in the -30 C mark, fighting fires can be difficult and dangerous. Edmonton crews were called to a house fire in the city’s southeast on Saturday morning. Frigid temperatures prove difficult for Edmonton firefighters <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4943729/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4943729/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?