Health February 20 2019 10:34am 02:51 Edmonton braving cold for muscular dystrophy research Edmonton firefighters are spending five days on the roof of fire hall No. 2 to raise money for muscular dystrophy. Kent Morrison was live at the hall on Wednesday morning. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4979256/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4979256/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?