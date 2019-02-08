Global News at Noon Edmonton February 8 2019 2:06pm 01:17 Edmontonians celebrate International Winter Bike to Work Day Edmonton cyclists participated in International Winter Bike to Work Day. It was an opportunity for enthusiasts to promoting cycling in the city. Vinesh Pratap reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4940447/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4940447/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?