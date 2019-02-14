Edmonton’s cold snap slows already months-long construction work on Allendale Road

Significant progress has been made in fixing a large cavity under the pavement on Edmonton’s Allendale Road near Calgary Trail, but on Thursday, the company in charge of the project said the freezing cold start to February has slowed work down.

“We have finished our construction of a new manhole and are now working to fill the void further and stabilize the roadway,” said Kelly Struski, a spokesperson for EPCOR. “We’ve had some delays due to difficult ground conditions and the cold weather over the past few weeks.

“The material we are using to fill the void (a sand and cement mix) is susceptible to cold temperatures, and we need time to complete this important final step of the repair.”

The large hole under the pavement was discovered in the summer under the busy intersection and has been impacting traffic to varying degrees ever since.

“At this time, we anticipate all lanes to be reopened by the end of March, however, our timelines are estimates and can change based on safety, weather and work conditions,” Struski said.

“We had committed to reopening the westbound lanes and one eastbound lane in the fall, which we did. To safely complete our work, the current eastbound lane closures and Calgary Trail right-lane closure must remain in place until work is complete.”

