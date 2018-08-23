Allendale road
August 23, 2018 1:22 pm

2 lanes of Calgary Trail reopen after void found under Allendale Road

WATCH ABOVE: A section of Allendale Road at Calgary Trail has reopened in south Edmonton, after it was closed several weeks ago when a large void was discovered under the road. Julia Wong reports from the intersection.

There will be fewer traffic delays along one of Edmonton’s busiest roads starting Thursday.

Two lanes of Calgary Trail and Allendale Road eastbound were reopened in the morning.

The intersection was closed at the beginning of August when city crews discovered a void — or large cavity — under the surface of Allendale Road.

The road, as well as part of Calgary Trail, were shut down as a safety precaution.

After investigating further, the city found out the void was so deep, 120 trucks’ worth of concrete were needed to fill it.

Work on the area will continue for a few months.

