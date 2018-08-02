Large void under road prompts closure of major south Edmonton stretch

It’s a road many Edmontonians use quite frequently but for the next few days, they’re being asked to avoid a section of Calgary Trail.

EPCOR said engineers discovered a large void or cavity under Allendale Road and Calgary Trail when they were doing pre-construction work.

There were also signs of instability at the surface, like cracks in the road, spokesman Tim le Riche said. He couldn’t say how large the space under the road was.

Neighbourhood renewal is happening in the Allendale area but EPCOR said it wasn’t connected.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Calgary Trail and Allendale Road Thursday, Friday and over the weekend, if possible. Crews will be working on urgent drainage repairs and officials want to ensure the public is safe.

On Thursday afternoon, a geotechnical investigation was taking place that would include taking water and soil samples. That work will likely continue over the weekend. Once crews get the information they need, they will begin repairs.

Several businesses in the area are impacted by the issue but EPCOR said it’s making sure they have water access and that customers can get to them.

Allendale Road connects 61 Avenue to 63 Avenue.