Mysterious hole on south Edmonton street to affect traffic through December

A mysterious hole that was discovered under a busy south Edmonton intersection is once again impacting traffic.

The large cavity under the pavement on Allendale Road near Calgary Trail prompted EPCOR to shut it down this summer in order to make repairs.

Watch below: In August 2018, Julia Wong filed this report after a section of Allendale Road at Calgary Trail reopened in south Edmonton.

The area had been partially reopened but now westbound traffic on Allendale Road from 104 Street is closed to traffic and it’s not expected to return to normal until the end of December, according to EPCOR.

“For the most part the void that we discovered under Allendale has been filled but there’s still work to be done,” EPCOR spokesperson Tim le Riche said on Friday. “The major construction that has to be done now is putting in the new manhole because the existing manhole was also damaged.”

Le Riche said construction has run into further delays because of underground moisture problems and a vehicle that collided with some construction barriers at the site.