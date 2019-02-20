Upwards of 40 vehicles off Highway 1 near Canmore, road blocked

As many as 40 vehicles were off the road along Highway 1 near Dead Man’s Flats on Wednesday as driving conditions deteriorated quickly, according to the RCMP.

RCMP said emergency crews were dealing with a number of collisions on the busy highway between Canmore and Calgary.

The highway was completely blocked at Dead Man’s Flats as of 4:30 p.m. with no estimate on when it might open, Sgt. Stan Andronyk said.

“The road and weather conditions really deteriorated quickly,” he said. “It was the perfect storm.”

Andronyk said EMS and fire officials were attending to some of the collisions, but he didn’t have any details on any injuries as of 4:30 p.m.

He added crews are working to get the vehicles involved in the collisions cleared from the highway so traffic can get moving again, but tow trucks were also stuck in traffic trying to get there.

Andronyk said officers were also doing their best to check on people stranded on the highway, but advised anyone in need of immediate help to call 911.

