Extreme cold warning issued for all of Alberta

Albertans should beware the cold rather than the Ides of March. Environment Canada issued another extreme cold warning for the entire province on Friday afternoon.

“Another arctic air mass will take over Alberta tonight, and will stick around through the weekend,” Global News meteorologist Jesse Beyer said. “Temperatures will drop near -30 C in much of the province, with wind chills for many below -40.”

AAANNNNDDDD the entire province of Alberta is under an extreme cold warning… Wind chills below -40 are possible in many areas tonight. #yeg #yegwx #yegtraffic #abroads #abstorm pic.twitter.com/rsGIwrZAiG — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) March 1, 2019

Beyer said the frigid temperatures should stick around through the weekend.

Edmontonians can expects temperatures in the -15 C to -20 C range for the weekend.

In southern Alberta, the wind chills are expected to be in the 30 to -40 degree range.

EXTREME COLD WARNING for all of Alberta. In northern Alberta wind-chills of -40 to -45 are expected tonight & Saturday morning, -30 to -40 in the south. Your 7-day forecast on Global News at 5. #yyc #yql #yxh #yeg #yba #extremecoldwarning #windchill pic.twitter.com/PcsAHXD0t5 — Paul Dunphy (@paul_dunphy) March 1, 2019

Albertans should be used to the warnings by now, but Environment Canada warned that extreme cold puts everyone at risk. Anyone spending time outside should bundle up as frostbite can set in within minutes, especially with the wind chill.

The weather agency also warned pet owners to think of their furry friends in these conditions.

“If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.”

February was an extremely cold month across the province. Calgary experienced the coldest February in 828 months.

Edmonton had the coldest February in 40 years.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health like frostbite or hypothermia.

