Sports
February 10, 2019 2:39 pm

Biathlon World Cup sprint races cancelled in Canmore due to frigid temperatures

By Staff The Canadian Press

Arctic temperatures in Alberta have forced organizers to cancel competition at the biathlon World Cup. Canada's Rosanna Crawford skis during World Cup biathlon women's short 12.5 km event in Canmore, Alta., Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019.

Jeff McIntosh, The Canadian Press
A A

Arctic temperatures in Alberta have forced organizers to cancel competition at the biathlon World Cup.

The sprint races had initially been postponed to Sunday, but the International Biathlon Union announced that both the men’s 10 kilometre and the women’s 7.5 km events had been cancelled due to the frigid -20 C temperatures in Canmore.

READ MORE: Bitter cold throws a wrench in World Cup biathlon in Canmore


Global News
Help us improve GlobalNews.ca
Take the survey now!
Story continues below

The cold had been wreaking havoc on the World Cup event since Friday, with races being rescheduled and shortened.

Biathletes were racing Friday’s relays with covered faces, or at least with tape covering their noses and cheeks. Norwegian competitors commented after winning the relay race that wind chills ranging around -25 made it difficult to handle the extra three rounds of ammunition they carry.

READ MORE: Most of Alberta won’t break free from Mother Nature’s icy grip this weekend

The mass start races had been shortened from 15 km to 10 km for the men and 12.5 km to 7.5 km for the women before they were cancelled.

Nearly all of Alberta, apart from the far northwest, was under an extreme cold warning on Sunday afternoon. Much of the province has experienced a more than week-long cold snap.

Watch below: Global News coverage of the extreme cold snap in Alberta over the past week 

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iOS and Android. 

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alberta weather
Alberta weather forecast
biathlon World Cup
canmore biathlon
Canmore skiing
Canmore sports
Extreme Cold Warning
World Cup biathlon
World Cup biathlon Canmore

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.