Most of Alberta won’t break free from Mother Nature’s icy grip this weekend

The first week of February has been freezing cold throughout most of Alberta and much of the province isn’t expected to see any reprieve over the weekend.

A map on the Environment Canada website revealed most of Alberta was still dotted with extreme cold warnings on Friday afternoon, with the heaviest concentration of warnings still in the central and northern parts of the province.

“A multi-day episode of very cold wind chills continues,” the weather agency said in its extreme cold warning for Edmonton and surrounding areas. “The coldest wind chill values will be between -40 and -45.

“Most of Alberta will see extreme wind chills return by Saturday morning. Southern Alberta will then warm slightly on Saturday afternoon bringing an end to the extreme cold for most areas. However, in northern and central regions, the extreme cold should persist until Monday.”

Environment Canada warned Albertans to be mindful of how cold it is when you let your pets outside amid extreme winter temperatures.

“If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside,” the weather agency said on its website.

The cold temperatures can be dangerous for people as well. Environment Canada said people should be mindful of cold-related symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness and numbness or colour change in fingers and toes.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta that are under a weather alert of some kind, click here.

