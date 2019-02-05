Global News at Noon Edmonton February 5 2019 2:00pm 02:14 Dangerous temperatures continue in Edmonton Edmonton continued to be in an extreme cold warning on Tuesday. The conditions have proven to be dangerous for residents, which has some city councllors calling for change. Kendra Slugoski reports. Frostbite, hypothermia both concerns as extreme cold snap continues in Edmonton Councillor wants Edmonton LRT stations open 24 hours during extreme cold <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4927329/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4927329/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?