Councillor wants Edmonton LRT stations open 24 hours during extreme cold

An Edmonton city councillor would like all LRT stations to be open 24 hours a day during extreme cold snaps in case those who are more vulnerable need a place to stay warm.

Aaron Paquette plans to bring the motion forward at city hall on Tuesday.

“People just need shelter and sometimes they don’t know where to go,” he said. “Or maybe they’re not even homeless; they’re just people who are cold and there has to be an expectation of consistency with the city that when it gets very cold… Our stations are already open 20 hours a day; we should extend that to 24 hours a day so that everyone has a chance to stay warm in emergency shelter, in those stations, if need be.”

Paquette said he didn’t have a specific temperature or windchill amount in mind yet but wanted councillors to discuss the options on Tuesday.

“The goal is that we don’t have anyone unsafe on our streets,” he said. “We need everyone to make it through the night alive.”

A man was found dead in a green space just west of Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday morning.

Police said the death was not suspicious but did describe it as “weather-related.”

In Edmonton, roughly 1,900 people are considered homeless and there are just over 700 shelter spaces available, not including dedicated spaces like detox beds.

Homeward Trust explained some individuals who identify as homeless find places to stay when conditions are extreme. Some might couch surf, for instance.

The policy, Homeward Trust said, is that once shelter occupancy in Edmonton reaches 90 per cent, Central LRT Station remains open overnight. But there are challenges with that too.

“If individuals think that LRT is a shelter option in our community and it’s not next week but it was this week, we can contribute to further risk by having things that are available some days and not on others,” CEO Susan McGee said.

“So we’re really thoughtful about when we decide that that’s something that’s really necessary,” she said. “Having said that, when it is, it is, and we’re certainly prepared to do that.”

Last year, even during the coldest periods, shelter capacity in Edmonton didn’t go over 75 per cent, Homeward Trust said.

“Shelter capacity matters, as well as weather, in terms of getting people to the shelter,” McGee said. “In the shelter they can get food, bedding, adequate supports. That’s just not going to be available at the same level and with the same training and response, in terms of staff, at an LRT at any time.”

Edmonton Transit said LRT stations are open 21 hours a day and if anyone is forced to seek shelter there during extreme weather, they won’t be kicked out for loitering and peace officers will work with social agencies to connect them with resources.