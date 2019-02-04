Edmontonians deal with freezing temperatures as city sits under extreme cold warning

It’s really cold and Edmontonians aren’t happy about it.

After a weekend that saw Alberta’s capital hit with 12 to 16 centimetres of snow and temperatures around -30C, Edmonton residents made the commute to start the work week on Monday morning under an extreme cold warning, with the temperature continuing to hover around -30C.

As they woke up on Monday, the weather occupied the thoughts of many Twitter users in Edmonton:

It's chilly in #yeg! If you're outside bundle up with a hat and face mask. Up to 80% of total body heat loss is from your head and neck areas. #staywarm #yegweather pic.twitter.com/h4Nt1nxhel — AHS_YEGZone (@AHS_YEGZone) February 4, 2019

I’ll take a 5km walk in -35 over +35 any day. Just layer up! #PolarVortex #yeg pic.twitter.com/A3URhxzrnl — Peter Bradshaw (@pgbradshaw) February 4, 2019

Sweet baybee jaysus, it’s sooooo cold in #yeg! Got my latte to keep my hands warm before heading back to the frigid temps outside!! #whatpolarvortex #winterinAlberta pic.twitter.com/Fge2jU25Un — Patty McLeod (@PattyMC22) February 4, 2019

I have no words of explanation to offer my poor dog beyond “I know; I’m so sorry” as I let her outside to powder her nose. #doglover #yeg pic.twitter.com/c0pSjuY3tH — Karen Spafford-Fitz (@karen_sp_fitz) February 4, 2019

Why can’t adults have snow days? I think -34 should absolutely qualify #yegweather #YEG — Kristin Raworth (@KristinRaworth) February 4, 2019

The combination of the snow over the weekend and the freezing temperature made for icy conditions on Edmonton roads, which made the commute lengthy for some drivers on Monday morning.

My normal 40-45 minute commute this morning took 1 hour and 11 minutes this morning. Didn’t pass any accidents but traffic was extremely slow. Drive safe out there, #yeg! #yegwx #yegtraffic pic.twitter.com/O7MvRsBdtl — Dianne (@RunninOnCaramel) February 4, 2019

Roads in #YEG are pretty bad and traffic is backed up everywhere. However I have a packed day a head of me so leaving early for the office to kick this week off right! #MondayMotivaton pic.twitter.com/nsjoFpn2SH — Yuvraj Verma (@yuvraj_verma1) February 4, 2019

Saw a driver spin out in his car on 99 Street and Whyte before 7 a.m. today. Roads are a skating rink. Take your time, peeps. #yegwx #yegtraffic — Jeff Cummings (@JS_Cummings) February 4, 2019

backed up going under 10 km on 97th St. and on 82nd St. before 1 53rd Ave. nobody’s moving.#yegtraffic #yeg — Jh (@harrisj14) February 4, 2019

It doesn’t appear the forecast will improve much this week, with the high for the next seven days expected to be on Sunday at -14C.

The highs were expected to remain at around -27C on Monday and Tuesday.