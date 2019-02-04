Edmontonians deal with freezing temperatures as city sits under extreme cold warning
It’s really cold and Edmontonians aren’t happy about it.
After a weekend that saw Alberta’s capital hit with 12 to 16 centimetres of snow and temperatures around -30C, Edmonton residents made the commute to start the work week on Monday morning under an extreme cold warning, with the temperature continuing to hover around -30C.
As they woke up on Monday, the weather occupied the thoughts of many Twitter users in Edmonton:
The combination of the snow over the weekend and the freezing temperature made for icy conditions on Edmonton roads, which made the commute lengthy for some drivers on Monday morning.
It doesn’t appear the forecast will improve much this week, with the high for the next seven days expected to be on Sunday at -14C.
The highs were expected to remain at around -27C on Monday and Tuesday.
