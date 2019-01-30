Environment Canada issues winter storm warning for parts of west-central Alberta
Parts of western Alberta are bracing for a snowstorm that Environment Canada projects will bring 30 to 50 centimetres of snow to some areas by Saturday afternoon.
The weather agency issued a winter storm warning for parts of the M.D. of Greenview and Yellowhead County on Wednesday afternoon, while winter storm watches were issued for other parts of central Alberta.
“A slow-moving frontal system will spread heavy snow into western Alberta beginning Thursday morning,” Environment Canada said on its website about the “long-duration snowstorm.”
The weather agency issues winter storm warnings when a major snowfall is forecast. It warned drivers to take weather conditions into account when travelling.
“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” Environment Canada said. “Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”
