Your car can be affected by the cold just as much as you can

If you want your car to start when the temperatures dip into arctic range, you need to take some preventative steps to avoid a dead battery.

Rudy’s Auto Services owner, Rudy Epp suggests getting an electric battery blanket or an oil pan heater.

“The battery blanket works really well it keeps your battery from freezing up so that you’re getting optimal power out of it.

“It really gives you a much better start of getting the engine turned over fast enough on your first key crank.”

The cold temperatures had many Manitoban’s waking up to a dead battery in their car.

According to CAA Manitoba’s communication consultant, Erika Miller by around noon today, CAA had serviced over 320 calls.

While their wait times were about an hour, they say you’ll get bumped ahead if you’re stuck on the side of the road.

They recommend having at least half a tank of gas in case you get stuck in the cold and a fully charged cell phone to make sure you can call for help.