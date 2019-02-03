Edmonton Police investigating cold-weather-related death

Police are investigating the discovery of a body in a green space just west of Commonwealth Stadium Sunday morning.

Staff Sgt. Lance Parker told Global News the body was discovered by someone walking nearby around 9:30 a.m.

Parker said the victim has been identified as male, but no other details have been given at this point.

Police said the death was not suspicious but did describe it as “weather-related.”

Parker said it is the “first weather-related death to this point.”

Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning Sunday morning for the Edmonton region.

It warned that wind chill values will remain near -40C through the early part of the week with temperatures hovering between -40C and -45C.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health.

with files from Julia Wong