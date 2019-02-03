Weather
February 3, 2019 3:42 pm
Updated: February 3, 2019 3:44 pm

Edmonton Police investigating cold-weather-related death

A passerby discovered the body of a man in green space near Commonwealth Stadium Sunday.

Police are investigating the discovery of a body in a green space just west of Commonwealth Stadium Sunday morning.

Staff Sgt. Lance Parker told Global News the body was discovered by someone walking nearby around 9:30 a.m.

Parker said the victim has been identified as male, but no other details have been given at this point.

READ MORE: Extreme cold warning continues, blankets most of Alberta

Police said the death was not suspicious but did describe it as “weather-related.”

Parker said it is the “first weather-related death to this point.”

Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning Sunday morning for the Edmonton region.

It warned that wind chill values will remain near -40C through the early part of the week with temperatures hovering between -40C and -45C.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health.

with files from Julia Wong

