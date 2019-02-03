Extreme winter conditions a challenge for City of Edmonton road crews

City of Edmonton officials said on Sunday that extreme cold combined with the recent snowfall is making snow clearance on city streets more challenging.

“Our crews have been out on the road for the past few days; we’re working 24-7,” said Andrew Grant, supervisor of infrastructure field operations with the City of Edmonton.

“We’re up against some serious challenges because of the continuous challenges and the extreme temperatures.”

Plows and sanding trucks have been out since the snow began falling late last week.

“In these conditions, with temperatures as low as they are, we have two tools that we’re going to focus on. First is plowing the snow off the roads and then getting some sand and traction down,” Grant said.

“Drive to the conditions,” he added. “When we see these extremely low temperatures, we see these ice formations around the city, our crews are out there. They’re on it, they’re applying sand where needed, but we are still trying to get a lot of the snow off the road.”

“This one is definitely a game of endurance. Our crews have been out there for several shifts now, running 24 hours a day.”