Traffic
February 3, 2019 10:38 am
Updated: February 3, 2019 10:41 am

Early morning crash in southeast Edmonton sends man to hospital with serious injuries

By Radio Anchor/Reporter  Global News

A crash between a large tow truck and a sand truck sends one man to hospital.

Global News
A A

A man is in hospital after a crash between a sand truck and a large tow truck early Sunday morning.

Edmonton police said the collision happened at 5:36 a.m. in the intersection of 86 Street and 51 Avenue.

Police said a male driver of one of the vehicles was trapped and had to be extricated by firefighters before being taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection was expected to be closed for some time while officers investigate and clear the crash.

Police are advising drivers to leave 15 minutes early to get to their destination as roads around the city are slippery and to slow down.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
EPS
Sand Truck Crash
Tow truck Crash
YEG Collision
YEG Crash

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.