Early morning crash in southeast Edmonton sends man to hospital with serious injuries

A man is in hospital after a crash between a sand truck and a large tow truck early Sunday morning.

Edmonton police said the collision happened at 5:36 a.m. in the intersection of 86 Street and 51 Avenue.

Police said a male driver of one of the vehicles was trapped and had to be extricated by firefighters before being taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection was expected to be closed for some time while officers investigate and clear the crash.

Police are advising drivers to leave 15 minutes early to get to their destination as roads around the city are slippery and to slow down.