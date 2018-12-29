Serious crash shuts down Anthony Henday Drive in southwest Edmonton

Several people were sent to hospital Saturday afternoon in a serious collision that shut down part of the southwest leg of Anthony Henday Drive.

The multi-vehicle crash happened in the westbound lanes between the Terwillegar Drive and Cameron Heights overpasses, according to Edmonton police.

It is not yet known how many vehicles or people were involved. Alberta Health Services said an adult in their 30s and three children were transported via ambulance in stable condition, while others on scene declined to go to hospital.

Terwillegar West closed! Have to take the exit. Henday below covered in snow, so it’s been closed for most of the day. Fatality investigation?? #yegtraffic pic.twitter.com/HdfMzUlTDr — Courtney Schultz (@courtxschultz) December 29, 2018

North and westbound traffic on Anthony Henday Drive was being diverted onto Terwillegar Drive and Rabbit Hill Road, and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Traffic on the major ring road was backed up several kilometres because of the closure.

The EPS Major Collision Investigations Section is investigating.

Poor road conditions contributed to many collisions in the Edmonton region on Saturday, including a large pileup on the Yellowhead west of the city involving about 30 vehicles.

Mounties said northern, western and central Alberta was experiencing heavy snowfall and extremely poor road conditions, and RCMP advised drivers to reconsider travel at this time.

Edmonton police asked drivers to slow down and allow themselves extra time to reach their destination.