Large pileup near Spruce Grove prompts RCMP warning of poor road conditions

Poor road conditions contributed to many collisions in the Edmonton region on Saturday, including a large pileup on the Yellowhead west of the city.

Highway 16 at the Century Road overpass near Spruce Grove was closed for part of the late morning and early afternoon after a semi jackknifed, leading to dozens of vehicles colliding and hitting the ditch.

RCMP, ambulances, tow trucks, and Parkland County firefighters were on scene at the massive multi-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes.

READ MORE: Alberta tow truck drivers want blue emergency lights to slow down drivers

Traffic was being diverted for a time, before the road re-opened at around 2:30 p.m. A peace officer on scene told Global News about 20 to 30 vehicles were involved in the crash.

Alberta RCMP said the Stony Plain detachment was investigating a collision involving 30 vehicles.

READ MORE: 26-year-old woman killed in collision on Anthony Henday Drive: Edmonton police

Mounties said northern, western and central Alberta was experiencing heavy snowfall and extremely poor road conditions, and police advised drivers to re-consider travel at this time.

There was no word on any injuries.

— More to come…

WATCH: Snow, slippery roads make for commuter chaos in Edmonton (November, 2018)