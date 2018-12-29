edmonton police service
December 29, 2018 3:46 pm

26-year-old woman killed in collision on Anthony Henday Drive: Edmonton police

A 26-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle collision on the southeast leg of Edmonton's Anthony Henday Drive, at 91 Street, on Friday, December 28, 2018. 

A stretch of the southeast leg of Anthony Henday Drive was closed Friday night, after a single-vehicle crash left a young woman dead.

At around 9 p.m., a blue 2014 Hyundai Accent ended up in the ditch on the Henday westbound, under the 91 Street overpass.

Edmonton police said the vehicle drifted off of the road and collided with the centre cement bridge pillar.

The 26-year-old woman driving the car died on scene, according to police and AHS. She was the only person in the car.

Debris from the heavily-damaged car could be seen strewn in the ditch and firefighters had covered the top of the car.

A stretch of the road was closed briefly while police investigated.

The cause of the collision is not known.

Global News