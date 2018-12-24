2 Edmonton children among 4 people killed in northern Alberta highway crash

A two-vehicle collision Sunday on a northern Alberta highway has left four people — including two children — dead and several others injured.

Lac La Biche RCMP said it happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Highway 858, five kilometres north of Plamondon, Alta.

They believe alcohol was a factor in the collision.

RCMP said a truck heading north crashed head-on into a southbound SUV.

The SUV had five people inside. The 33-year-old man who was driving suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and one child also sustained life-threatening injuries. They were flown to a hospital in Edmonton by STARS.

Three other people in the SUV were killed in the crash: a 34-year-old woman and two children. Everyone was from Edmonton, RCMP said.

The truck had three people inside. The 21-year-old man driving the truck (from Edmonton) and a 20-year-old man who was a passenger (from Plamondon) suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and were also flown to hospital in Edmonton.

A 23-year-old woman who was also in the truck was killed. She was from Plamondon, RCMP said.

“Our thoughts are with all the families of the deceased during this difficult time,” police said.