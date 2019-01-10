Traffic
January 10, 2019 12:33 am

Youth seriously injured after head-on crash in west Edmonton

By Online journalist  Global News

Winterburn Road was closed from Whitemud Drive heading north on Jan. 9, 2019 because of a two-vehicle crash.

Sarah Kraus/ Global News
A head-on crash in west Edmonton sent a youth to hospital with serious injuries, police said Wednesday night.

The crash occurred on Winterburn Road between Rosenthal Boulevard and Whitemud Drive. Police said they believe one vehicle was headed north and the other was headed south when they collided. It was not clear if additional people were injured.

Winterburn Road is expected to be shut down in both directions for several hours, police said shortly after 10 p.m.

Police said the Major Collisions Unit was leading the investigation into what happened.

More to come…

