Youth seriously injured after head-on crash in west Edmonton

A head-on crash in west Edmonton sent a youth to hospital with serious injuries, police said Wednesday night.

The crash occurred on Winterburn Road between Rosenthal Boulevard and Whitemud Drive. Police said they believe one vehicle was headed north and the other was headed south when they collided. It was not clear if additional people were injured.

Police say this crash was head on. A youth has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. Still waiting for word on others involved. Winterburn Road will be shut down for hours NB and SB. #yeg #yegtraffic pic.twitter.com/ZVTyaHbaQX — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) January 10, 2019

Winterburn Road is expected to be shut down in both directions for several hours, police said shortly after 10 p.m.

Police said the Major Collisions Unit was leading the investigation into what happened.

