Serious crash shuts down part of 91 Street near Anthony Henday Drive

A serious crash between a truck and an SUV caused police to shut down a section of 91 Street in southeast Edmonton, which could affect Friday morning commuters.

All lanes of 91 Street between Edwards Drive SW and Anthony Henday Drive will be closed for several hours due to the crash, Edmonton police said in a news release at 3:45 a.m. The crash happened around 3 a.m.

The collision between the black KIA Soul and black Ford truck left both vehicles were severely damaged. The truck was seen in the northbound lanes near the Henday eastbound exit, while the SUV came to a rest on the 91 Street median.

It’s not known how many people were involved in the collision or what kind of injuries occurred. The Edmonton Police Service Major Collision Investigation Section was on scene.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area. Motorists headed north or south can detour to 66 Street, Parsons Road, or Calgary Trail/Gateway Blvd.

Commuters needing to access the Henday from the south will need to detour to 50 Street or 111 Street.

— More to come…