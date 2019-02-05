Frostbite, hypothermia both concerns as extreme cold snap continues in Edmonton

Edmonton is well into a deep freeze, and with temperatures dipping dangerously low, EMS crews say frostbite and exposure have become a big concern.

EMS crews in the Edmonton area have received 18 calls for cold exposure since Friday, with at least 10 people taken to hospital. Cold exposure calls are related to frostbite and hypothermia, EMS explained Tuesday.

Watch below: Keep dry, layer up and limit the time spent outside to avoid frostbite

Cold Arctic air remained entrenched across much of the province, with wind chill values between -40 to -50 Tuesday morning. The frigid temperatures mean frostbite can develop on exposed skin within minutes.

The cold air is expected to remain in the region until Thursday.

Huge number of collisions in Edmonton

Edmonton police said Tuesday they have responded to a “huge number of collisions” on city streets.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, police said 518 collisions have been reported since Friday. Police warn drivers to slow down and drive to the conditions.

Know what's bone-chilling besides the frigid temps in YEG? The huge # of collisions in our city. EPS is cautioning motorists to please change up normal driving behaviours and drive for the extreme winter road conditions out there. 518 collisions reported since Fri. Slow down #yeg — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) February 5, 2019

Record-setting roadside assistance

The Alberta Motor Association said it has received a record number of calls for roadside assistance due to the cold weather.

On Sunday, the AMA received more than 11,100 calls. On Monday, the agency received more than 20,000 calls.

“In some areas, such as rural Alberta, calls about dead batteries are up nearly nine times the average,” the AMA said in a news release Tuesday morning.

“Edmonton and Calgary have seen as much as five-and-a-half times the usual volume.”

The AMA has called in additional dispatchers, call centre staff and service vehicle operators to deal with the increased workload.

“It’s all hands on deck across the province to get motorists and their vehicles to safety.”

Ski hill closures

The extreme cold has forced the closure of several Edmonton-area ski hills.

Snow Valley will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. Updates are being provided on the ski hill’s website

Rabbit Hill will be closed on Tuesday. Updated are being provided on the ski hill’s website

Sunridge Ski Area will be closed on Tuesday. Updates are being provided on the ski hill’s website

Marmot Basin was closed over the weekend but reopened Tuesday

Bus service cancelled

Aspen View Public Schools bus service cancelled for Tuesday, Feb. 5. Schools remain open

Black Gold School Division bus service cancelled for Tuesday, Feb. 5. Schools remain open

Elk Island Catholic Schools in Fort Saskatchewan, Sherwood Park and Strathcona County bus service cancelled for Tuesday, Feb. 5. Schools remain open

Elk Island Public Schools bus service cancelled before and after school for Tuesday, Feb. 5. Schools remain open

Parkland School Division Regional Transportation system has cancelled bus service for Tuesday, Feb. 5

St. Paul Education Regional Division No. 1 rural bus service cancelled for Tuesday, Feb. 5. Schools remain open and buses will still run in the town of St. Paul itself