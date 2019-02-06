Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 6 2019 8:01pm 01:55 Edmonton mosque opens door to homeless during cold snap An Edmonton mosque is opening its doors to the city’s most vulnerable as an extremely cold stretch of weather continues. Sarah Kraus has the details. Edmonton’s Al Rashid Mosque opens doors to homeless amid cold snap <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4933268/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4933268/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?