Edmonton’s Al Rashid Mosque opens doors to homeless amid cold snap

An Edmonton mosque believed to be the oldest in Canada has opened its doors to homeless people during a stretch of extremely cold weather in Alberta.

The Al Rashid Mosque says it is collaborating with the Alberta Muslim Public Affairs Council to stay open from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. for anyone needing a place to stay overnight.

It says people will be offered hot meals, shelter and other necessities.

Volunteers will stay overnight to help.

An extreme cold warning has been in place for much of Alberta for several days.

Overnight temperatures in Edmonton have been in the -30s C with wind chill factors in the -40s.

