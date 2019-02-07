Small act of kindness goes a long way during Edmonton’s cold snap

An Edmonton woman has stepped up for the city’s homeless community during the city’s cold snap.

On Tuesday, Shaylyn Hunter posted on her Facebook page that she was going to buy gloves and socks for the Bissell Centre after seeing a tweet that a man came into the centre with extreme frostbite on his fingers and toes.

“I thought, ‘Let’s post a Facebook status and maybe I’ll get a few hundred dollars from family and friends and I’ll go buy some [gloves and socks] on Wednesday because I had the day off,'” Hunter said. “And then next thing you know, before I went to bed I had $900 worth of e-transfers. I woke up in the morning and had another $900!”

On Wednesday, Hunter said she had received over $2,000 in donations that would go towards purchasing warm clothing for the Bissell Centre, Boyle Street Community Services, iHuman Youth Society and Youth Empowerment and Support Services.

Today I spent approximately 1,600 which went towards: over 100 waterproof gloves/mitts, 60 toques, 356 pairs of socks and over 180 packages of hot pockets/warmers. — Shaylyn Hunter (@shaylynchunter) February 7, 2019

By Thursday afternoon, Hunter said $2,800 had been donated and she was no longer accepting donations. Instead, she encourages people to donate directly to the organizations in need.

She said she believes every little bit counts.

“People were sending me $10 and saying, ‘You know, I’m from Toronto and this is all I can afford.’ But that’s two pairs of mitts for two different people,” Hunter said. “One pair of mitts is $5. That’s one person who has warmer fingers. Five dollars goes a really long way.”

Hunter is the sister of Logan Hunter, who was one of 16 people killed in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in April 2018.

She tweeted that her efforts this week were a great way to honour him.

Once again, thank you from the bottom of my heart. As some of you may know, today is the 10 month anniversary of Logan’s passing and I truly feel like he was with me today 💚 This was the best way to honour him. — Shaylyn Hunter (@shaylynchunter) February 7, 2019

“It’s awesome to be reminded how many good people care about people and to see how many people wanted to support my little cause,” Hunter said. “In two days, it’s been pretty incredible.”

Edmonton has been under an extreme cold warning all week, with temperatures in the city dipping below -30 C and it often feeling like -40 or colder with the windchill.

