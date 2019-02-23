Another ‘prolonged’ Alberta extreme cold weather event to begin Sunday

Alberta is set to get another blast of winter this weekend.

Environment Canada says another “extreme cold” event will descend over the province Sunday, bringing with it wind chill values near -40. The freeze is expected to start in the morning.

“Extreme wind chill values near -40 expected Monday morning for most parts of Alberta,” the weather agency said.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

Environment Canada said another Arctic ridge is building over the prairies which will result in extreme cold temperatures that could last through the first week of March.

READ MORE: This is why it’s really, really cold all across Canada

Northern Alberta is forecast to experience the bitter cold Sunday and Monday.

READ MORE: Oh Cold Snap! Edmonton set to break its 21-year-old weather record

Environment Canada expects to see a slight moderation in temperatures Tuesday with more cold air returning by Saturday.

“The second bout of cold weather will bring well below seasonal temperatures to most of the province, however the pocket of -40 wind chills will remain over northern and eastern sections of the province,” the weather agency said.

Albertans are reminded to dress for the conditions because frostbite can develop on skin within minutes.

READ MORE: Extreme cold hazards: what wind chill is and how cold can lead to frostbite, hypothermia

It doesn’t take long for extreme cold to be hazardous or even life-threatening.

Wind chill can cause frostnip and frostbite but also hypothermia, because it speeds up the rate at which the human body loses heat.

How to prepare for extreme cold

Follow the weather forecast and be aware of any extreme cold warnings issued by Environment Canada.

When going outside, wear layers to avoid the health hazards mentioned above.

Boots should be waterproof, and it’s recommended that people wear two or three layers of pants and shirts.

Finally, protect exposed skin with gloves, a toque and a scarf.

For more information on extreme cold and how to spot the symptoms of frostbite, consult Environment Canada‘s website.

WATCH: How to dress for cold weather

To stay updated with radar and weather alerts in your area, download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.