This is why it’s really, really cold all across Canada

A polar vortex has tens of millions of people caught in its grasp. But what exactly is a polar vortex?

In this episode of the Global News podcast This is Why, Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell chats with Niki Reitmayer and examines the cold snap that is sending shivers through the spines of a lot of people.



Also, senior digital journalist for Global National, Jeff Semple, talks about his new podcast Russia Rising , as he investigates how Russian internet trolls operate and whether other countries, specifically Canada, are targeted too.

We LOVE that you are loving the This Is Why podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for “This Is Why” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the This Is Why page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Open the Google Podcasts app, search for “This Is Why” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the This Is Why page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.