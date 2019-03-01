Cold record broken in February in Vancouver

The month we just shivered through was the coldest February on record in Vancouver.

Global News meteorologist Yvonne Schalle says it clearly was a record setter.

“The mean temperature was only 0.4 C, the average for February is 4.9 C. We surpassed the old record of 0.8 C that was set back in 1989, Schalle said.

“Also to note for the month of February — the snowfall. We typically only see two days and we had 10 days of snow. We had 31 centimetres out at the airport, above the average of 6.3 cm.”

As for the old record, she says we did not surpass it.

“Sixty-one centimetres fell in the month of February 1949, but for the month of February that we just had, it will definitely be in the top 10 snowiest.”

