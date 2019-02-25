Weather
February 25, 2019 1:33 pm

Metro Vancouver continues to shiver through near-record low temperatures

By News Anchor  CKNW

A cold front will cross the South Coast Monday evening.

If you think this month has felt colder than your usual February in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, you are right.

Global News meteorologist Mark Madryga says we could be on track to set a record.

“The is the third cold February and snowy February in a row,” Madryga says.

“This one, though, could easily be the coldest of them all. Records go back to 1937 at the Vancouver Airport. The mean temperature so far this month is just 0.3 C. The average over time is 4.9 C.

“This week, temperatures will stay well below-average, even with the afternoon sunshine. The average high for this time of year is 9 C and we’ll be lucky if we get 4 C or 5 C in the next couple of afternoons. Beyond this week, I see below-average temperatures overall, holding at least until the middle of March.”

