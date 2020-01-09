What to do if you see someone sleeping in the cold in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Frigid temperatures are expected to hit Edmonton over the next few days and the city’s most vulnerable are among those most at risk in the extreme cold.

The city has an extreme cold weather plan in place that would see portions of the Commonwealth Community Recreation Centre opened to those who may need shelter from the cold, but what if you see someone sleeping outside during this cold snap?

Who to call

311 – This will connect you with the City of Edmonton and should be used for any concerns about homelessness on public land city wide

211 press 3 – This will connect you with 24/7 crisis diversion and should be used when non-emergency support is needed for people in distress such as with mental health issues, shelter and intoxication

780-860-6146 – This will connect you with the Boyle Street Community Services Street Outreach program and should be used when someone living rough outside is in need of assistance

911 – The emergency number should only be used in cases of someone in serious distress or in case of an emergency

While no extreme cold warnings were in effect for the Edmonton region as of publishing, Environment Canada said earlier in the week that extreme cold temperatures in northern Alberta were forecast to move south through the week.

On Tuesday, Global News meteorologist Jesse Beyer was expecting highs in the area to be in the -20s later in the week.

As a massive upper trough digs into the Canadian west, an Arctic outbreak is looking more and more likely… Temperatures already in the -30's for the north. Edmonton could be looking at HIGHS in the -20s next week. #abroads #abcold #yeg #yegwx pic.twitter.com/bHfURB5d9i — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) January 7, 2020

The cold temperatures are expected to last through the weekend and into next week.

There are a number of shelters across the city that Edmonton’s homeless can use to seek shelter from the cold.