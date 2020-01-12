Extreme cold warning for most of Alberta, wind chills of -40 expected all week

Send this page to someone via email

There’s no other way to say it — it’s very, very, very cold outside. Blowing snow and frigid temperatures have descended upon Edmonton and it isn’t getting better anytime soon.

In fact, at -28 C (or -39 C with the wind chill), Edmonton was colder late Sunday morning than Iqaluit, located some 2,700 kilometres north in the arctic, where Environment Canada said it was -22 C, or -33 C with the wind chill.

As a multi-day stretch of frigid wind chills continues, Environment Canada has expanded extreme cold warnings to all but the southern part of Alberta. The City of Edmonton and Red Deer are included in the warning.

And as the Arctic airmass descends southward across Alberta this weekend, the national weather agency said the warning would continue to be expanded.

READ MORE: Maintenance tips so your vehicle starts in a deep freeze: plug it in, tune it up, pack a roadside kit

Environment Canada meteorologist Danny Brown said on Sunday that the wind will be the bigger factor earlier in the week — and while that will taper off after a few days, it coincides with the temperature dropping even further.

Story continues below advertisement

“[Sunday] and [Monday], we’ll have to watch the wind more than the temperature. The temperature will be minus twenty eightish, minus 30 maybe, but the winds will be stronger,” Brown explained.

“But as we get to Tuesday and Wednesday, the temperatures are going to get much colder but the winds won’t be as strong. I think Wednesday night will be the worst night.” Tweet This

Wind chill values of minus 40 or colder will continue through the coming week and into next weekend.

“An upper trough in the jet stream is allowing Arctic air to migrate south into the Canadian west,” Global Edmonton meteorologist Jesse Beyer said.

“The trough will dig in and it looks like we’ll be engulfed by the polar front and remain in the cold for weeks.” Tweet This

Some brief improvement may occur during the afternoon hours, but it will still be bitterly cold.

Daytime highs of -25 C to -27 C are expected for Sunday through to Thursday, according to weather specialist Mike Sobel. Wind chills will likely make that feel even colder.

Seasonal highs for this time of year are around -8 C, Sobel said.

Ski hill closures

Several ski hills in the Edmonton area have closed due to the temperature.

Snow Valley Ski Hill said it would be closed Sunday through Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Sunridge said it was closed from Sunday through at least Wednesday, but that could be extended depending on how the weather is later this week.

The Edmonton Ski Club said it would be closed Sunday, Monday and Wednesday with regular programs and lessons rescheduled. The ski hill said it is anticipating closure of the hill up until Saturday, depending on the duration of the deep freeze.

Rabbit Hill was open Sunday, however, the ski hill said the chairlift wasn’t running due to the cold. The Rabbit Hill Bus was also not running, as per their cold weather policy.

Rabbit Hill said the entire hill would be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Shelters for the homeless

Because of the extremely cold temperatures, the City of Edmonton has opened a portion of Commonwealth Recreation Centre to be used as an emergency overnight shelter.

Change rooms next to the Commonwealth Fieldhouse will have space for 36 people between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., with additional space available in the fieldhouse if needed.

READ MORE: Extreme cold prompts Edmonton to open Commonwealth rec centre as shelter

The city said the space will be made available as long as it is needed, and there will be three-days notice before it’s deactivated.

Story continues below advertisement

1:43 Most Edmonton shelters full overnight at cold snap hits Most Edmonton shelters full overnight at cold snap hits

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia.

Symptoms of cold-weather-related problems include shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

If you see someone in the cold who needs help, there are several phone numbers you can call:

311 — This will connect you with the City of Edmonton and should be used for any concerns about homelessness on public land citywide

211, press 3 — This will connect you with 24/7 crisis diversion and should be used when non-emergency support is needed for people in distress, such as with mental health issues, shelter and intoxication

780-860-6146 — This will connect you with the Boyle Street Community Services Street Outreach program and should be used when someone living rough outside is in need of assistance

911 — The emergency number should only be used in cases of someone in serious distress or in case of an emergency

READ MORE: What to do if you see someone sleeping in the cold in Edmonton

And if it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

There is a silver lining to the miserable weather — if you have a sweet tooth, Sweet Convenience in west Edmonton is offering a cold-weather discount on all bulk candy. The colder it is, the larger the discount.

Story continues below advertisement

0:53 Edmonton candy store cashes in on bitter cold by offering discount Edmonton candy store cashes in on bitter cold by offering discount