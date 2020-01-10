Edmonton candy store cashes in on bitter cold by offering discount. The colder it is, the bigger the discount

Send this page to someone via email

It might just be the only reason you’d ever wish for it to get colder in Edmonton — a candy discount.

The owner of Sweet Convenience in west Edmonton is offering a cold-weather discount on all bulk candy. The colder it is, the larger the discount.

“Whatever the temperature is outside — including the wind chill — you get that discount on your candy,” Laurie Radostits said. Tweet This

“I was checking my phone last night and it said -28, my sister’s said -32, so if you come in when Michelle is working, you might get a better deal,” she added with a laugh.

Edmonton is heading into a deep freeze for at least the next week. Wind chills between -20 and -30 were expected in Edmonton Friday, according to Global Edmonton weather specialist Mike Sobel.

It’s expected to get even colder over the weekend and into next week.

“I was just sitting here yesterday and I was looking at the people coming in and they were freezing and I was like, ‘I need to reward the people that are coming out in this cold weather,'” Redostits said.

“We all just want to stay home and eat junk food and watch TV. It’s just not fun right now.”

The candy discount started Thursday afternoon and by Thursday evening, the store already had some eager customers coming in.

“People were driving here last night. They were like, ‘We need candy!’ They saw my sign and they were super excited. It was -28 when they came in and then it warmed up to -23 but I gave them the 28 (per cent discount),” she said with a laugh.

“They love it. They think it’s great, they’re excited.” Tweet This

While a great way to get people out during the cold spell, Redostits doesn’t deny it’s also good for business during an otherwise quiet time.

“A lot of people haven’t heard of us so their friends have been sharing it and it gives us a lot of extra exposure, which is great in January,” she said.

“The other day we sat here all day and didn’t have anyone. Yesterday I didn’t have anyone for the first hour and a half when I first opened. It was kind of lonely.”

The discount will be offered until the end of January. There are hundreds of sweet treats to choose from. Sweet Convenience is located at 16930 – 107 Ave.

