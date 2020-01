School closures for Wednesday in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Here are the school closures on Wednesday, due to the snow:

Universities and Colleges

UBC

Simon Fraser University

VCC-all campuses

University of the Fraser Valley-all campuses

Kwantlen Polytechnic University-all campuses

Capilano University-all campuses

BCIT-all campuses

Langara college

Emily Carr University

Douglas College, all campuses

Ascenda School of Management

The Justice Institute — all campuses

St. Mark’s College and Corpus Christi College

Trinity Western University, all campuses

Vancouver Island University (Nanaimo, Cowichan, Parksville-Qualicum campuses)

Blanche Macdonald Centre

The Westside School

Schools

Vancouver

All public schools

Vancouver Montessori School

Vancouver College

St. George’s Secondary

St. Andrews elementary

York House School

Fraser Academy

St. Mary’s elementary

St. Joseph’s elementary

St. Francis Assisi elementary

Immaculate Conception elementary

Corpus Christi elementary

St. Francis Xavier elementary

St. Augustines elementary

Stratford Hall IB school

Reach for the Stars Montessori

Our Lady of Perpetual Help

Eaton Arrowsmith school

St. Anthony’s of Padua

Blessed Sacrament

Granville House Montessori

Family Montessori

Woods and Waves outdoor learning

Story continues below advertisement

West Vancouver

All public schools

St. Anthony’s elementary

North Vancouver

all public schools

Lions Gate Christian

Vancouver Waldorf school

Holy Trinity elementary

St. Edmunds elementary

Brockton school

St. Pius X

St. Thomas Aquinas

New Westminster

All public schools

Urban Academy

Surrey

All public schools

Holy Cross Regional Secondary

Surrey Christian School-all campuses

Our Lady of Good Counsel

Regent Christian Academy

Pacific Academy

Gobind Sarvar Elementary

St. Matthews Elementary

Khalsa School-all campuses

Southridge school

St. Bernadette Elementary

Stenberg College

Sikh Academy Elementary

Academy of Learning

Surrey Christian Schools

Langley

All public schools

St. Catherines elementary

Fraser Valley elementary

Delta

All public schools

Sacred Heart elementary

Immaculate Conception elementary

Delta Christian School

Abbotsford

All public schools

Abbotsford Christian School

Sprott Shaw College

St. James Elementary

St. John Brebeuf Regional Secondary

Chilliwack

All public schools

Sprott Shaw College

Mission

All public schools

Story continues below advertisement

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

All public schools

Meadowridge elementary

James Cameron elementary\

Burnaby

All public schools

John Knox Christian school, both campuses

Reach for the Stars Montessori

Burnaby Montessori

St. Francis de Sales elementary

Coquitlam

All public schools

Queen of All Saints elementary

Greater Heights Learning Academy

Our Lady of Fatima elementary

Port Coquitlam

Our Lady of Assumption School

Archbishop Carney Regional Secondary School

BC Christian Academy

White Rock

Saint John Paul ll Academy (high school)

Star of the Sea elementary

Eaton Arrowsmith school

White Rock Christian Academy

Richmond

All public schools

BC Muslim School

Az-Zahraa Islamic Academy

Pythagoras Academy

Richmond St. Paul’s

Delta

Boundary Bay Montessori

Bowen Island

Island Pacific School

Victoria

All public schools

Nanaimo

All public schools

Story continues below advertisement

Saanich, North Saanich, Central Saanich

All public schools