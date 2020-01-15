Highway, transit station closures as snowstorm wallops Lower Mainland

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of the Lower Mainland woke up to a city blanketed with Snow Wednesday.

Most schools across the region called a snow day amid heavy accumulations in all municipalities.

The roads in many areas, particularly side streets, were a mess, and anyone without snow tires is being advised to leave their car at home.

READ MORE: School closures for Wednesday in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley

A snowfall warning remains in effect for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. Environment Canada warns that between 10 to 15 centimetres could accumulate by mid-day Wednesday.

A wind warning is also in effect. Environment Canada says winds of up to 70 km/hr are expected to arrive over Victoria by Wednesday evening before moving to the mainland, with gusts of up to 90 km/hr.

Story continues below advertisement

Travel troubles

Conditions were particularly bad in the Fraser Valley Wednesday morning.

Highway 1 was closed along the Sumas Prairie (Lickman Exit 116 to Sumas Exit 92) due to “extreme whiteout conditions from blowing snow.”

The Ministry of Transportation had previously issued a travel advisory for the same stretch of the freeway.

“Travel is not recommended unless absolutely necessary … due to limited visibility and slippery conditions.” Tweet This

Drivers are advised to take detours via Highway 7, Highway 9 or Highway 11.

Abbotsford police spokesperson Sgt. Judy Bird said snow clearing equipment was out all night, but so much snow has fallen amid powerful winds, it has been tough for them to keep up.

“We are asking travellers, if you do have to go on the roadways, make sure you check with your media outlets to make sure the roads are open, and if your vehicles are not ready for winter conditions please stay off the roads,” said Bird.

The City of Burnaby also closed Royal Oak Avenue between Rumble Street and Marine Drive due to snow.

Transit staff are doing everything they can to ensure transit continues to operate. Extra SkyTrain Attendants are on trains and in stations clearing snow and ice from the platforms and doors. ^at pic.twitter.com/omWTQlMZq6 — TransLink BC (@TransLink) January 15, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

TransLink reported delays on dozens of bus routes across the system due to heavy accumulations of snow and slick roads.

Bus passengers are being warned to dress warmly and leave plenty of extra time for their trip.

You can see an up-to-date list of transit travel alerts here.

Trains on the SkyTrain system were also experiencing difficulty due to icy weather freezing door closing mechanisms.

King George Station was closed shortly after 7 a.m. due to “a track issue and weather conditions,” according to TransLink.

“There will be trains turning back at Gateway & Scott Road Stn. Bus routes from Surrey Ctr to King George: R1, 314, 321, 326, 502, & 503,” said the agency.

Story continues below advertisement

Trains also having a little trouble leaving the station – seems like door sensors having trouble with the weather. (🎶Ding dang dong🎶) https://t.co/etvAlbx71I — Simon Little (@simonplittle) January 15, 2020

Trains were being held at some stations as crews worked to close the doors properly, and TransLink warned travellers there would be some delays.

The agency said crews were using de-icing fluids on the doors, but advised passengers to keep an eye on its Twitter account and website for updates.

SkyTrain attendants could also be seen using hockey sticks to de-ice the trains.

“The inclement weather may also result in some crowding on board trains and at SkyTrain stations, as was seen during afternoon rush hours yesterday,” said TransLink Spokesperson Ben Murphy.

“Station attendants will be on board trains to monitor guideways and limit emergency braking on the system, which can be caused by heavy snowfall or ice build up.”

Story continues below advertisement

HandyDART service was also reduced to essential travel only.

Travelling to the airport this morning? Please check with your airline for flight info and give yourself some extra time. More info here: https://t.co/Ieh3NSBhpK pic.twitter.com/1cFEbwTfBh — Vancouver International Airport (@yvrairport) January 15, 2020

Travellers headed to the Vancouver International Airport (YVR) were also being warned to give themselves extra time.

Passengers were also being warned to check with their airlines or the airport’s website for cancellations and delays before heading to the airport.