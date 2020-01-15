Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Wind warning prompts BC Ferries to cancel sailings on all major routes

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted January 15, 2020 3:09 pm
BC Ferries says sailings on major routes are cancelled on Wednesday afternoon due to expected high winds.
BC Ferries says sailings on major routes are cancelled on Wednesday afternoon due to expected high winds. Global News

BC Ferries says sailings on all major routes have been cancelled after 3 p.m. Wednesday due to expected high winds.

Affected routes include sailings to and from Vancouver Island, Horseshoe Bay to Langdale, Horseshoe Bay to Bowen Island and Tsawwassen to the Southern Gulf Islands.

Lakes freeze as parts of B.C. hit with blizzard

Environment Canada says strong southeasterly winds are expected to hit the B.C. coast Wednesday afternoon. Gusts are expected to reach 110 kilometres an hour in Howe Sound.

READ MORE: Lower Mainland digs out after snowstorm causes highway, transit station closures

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur,” Environment Canada said. “High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.”

Winds are expected to ease by Thursday morning and snow will transition to scattered showers, Environment Canada said.

Story continues below advertisement

BC Ferries is advising travellers to check its website for updates.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC weatherBC Ferriesbc stormBC snowBC windsBC Ferries cancelledBC cancellations
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.