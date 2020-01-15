Wind warning prompts BC Ferries to cancel sailings on all major routes

Send this page to someone via email

BC Ferries says sailings on all major routes have been cancelled after 3 p.m. Wednesday due to expected high winds.

Affected routes include sailings to and from Vancouver Island, Horseshoe Bay to Langdale, Horseshoe Bay to Bowen Island and Tsawwassen to the Southern Gulf Islands.

Environment Canada says strong southeasterly winds are expected to hit the B.C. coast Wednesday afternoon. Gusts are expected to reach 110 kilometres an hour in Howe Sound.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur,” Environment Canada said. “High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.”

Winds are expected to ease by Thursday morning and snow will transition to scattered showers, Environment Canada said.

BC Ferries is advising travellers to check its website for updates.