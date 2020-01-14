Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Environment

Tim McGraw announces ‘Here On Earth’ tour, 1 Canadian date

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted January 14, 2020 12:21 pm
Tim McGraw performs during Country2Country at Qudos Bank Arena on Sept. 28, 2019, in Sydney, Australia.
Tim McGraw performs during Country2Country at Qudos Bank Arena on Sept. 28, 2019, in Sydney, Australia. Don Arnold/WireImage

Tim McGraw has just unveiled his plans for the “Here On Earth” tour, a full 30-date North American trek set to kick off next summer.

The country star announced the dates on Monday morning via Twitter, further revealing that he’d be joined on the road by both Midland and Ingrid Andress.

On July 10, the tour kicks off in Syracuse, N.Y., before concluding in Chicago, Ill. on Sept. 26.

Story continues below advertisement

Along the way, McGraw, 52, will stop by in Canada for a one-off show at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on July 25.

As of this writing, it’s unclear if the Humble and Kind singer is working on new music.

READ MORE: Pearl Jam to release 1st album in 7 years, drops tour dates including 4 in Canada

Information regarding ticket purchases and on-sale times can be found through the official Tim McGraw website.

2020 ‘Here On Earth’ tour dates

July 10 — Syrcause, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater
July 11 — Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre
July 12 — Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
July 16 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
July 17 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 18 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 23 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
July 24 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
July 25 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage
July 30 — Canandaigua, N.Y. @ Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
July 31 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park
Aug. 1 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 6 — Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 7 — Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 8 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 13 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 14 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Aug. 15 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 21 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 22 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Aug. 27 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheater
Aug. 28 — Boise, Idaho @ Idaho Center Amphitheater
Aug. 29 — Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sept. 4 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium
Sept. 12 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park
Sept. 17 — Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Sept. 18 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 24 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 25 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 26 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Story continues below advertisement
adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MidlandTim McGrawHere On EarthHere On Earth tourTim McGraw 2020Tim McGraw CanadaTim McGraw ticketsTim McGraw TorontoTim McGraw tourTim McGrawTim McGraw Here On Earth
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.