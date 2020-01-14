Tim McGraw announces ‘Here On Earth’ tour, 1 Canadian date

Tim McGraw has just unveiled his plans for the “Here On Earth” tour, a full 30-date North American trek set to kick off next summer.
The country star announced the dates on Monday morning via Twitter, further revealing that he’d be joined on the road by both Midland and Ingrid Andress.
On July 10, the tour kicks off in Syracuse, N.Y., before concluding in Chicago, Ill. on Sept. 26.
Along the way, McGraw, 52, will stop by in Canada for a one-off show at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on July 25.
As of this writing, it’s unclear if the Humble and Kind singer is working on new music.
Information regarding ticket purchases and on-sale times can be found through the official Tim McGraw website.
2020 ‘Here On Earth’ tour dates
July 10 — Syrcause, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater
July 11 — Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre
July 12 — Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
July 16 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
July 17 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 18 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 23 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
July 24 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
July 25 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage
July 30 — Canandaigua, N.Y. @ Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
July 31 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park
Aug. 1 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 6 — Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 7 — Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 8 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 13 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 14 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Aug. 15 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 21 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 22 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Aug. 27 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheater
Aug. 28 — Boise, Idaho @ Idaho Center Amphitheater
Aug. 29 — Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sept. 4 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium
Sept. 12 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park
Sept. 17 — Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Sept. 18 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 24 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 25 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 26 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
