Tim McGraw announces ‘Here On Earth’ tour, 1 Canadian date

Tim McGraw has just unveiled his plans for the “Here On Earth” tour, a full 30-date North American trek set to kick off next summer.

The country star announced the dates on Monday morning via Twitter, further revealing that he’d be joined on the road by both Midland and Ingrid Andress.

On July 10, the tour kicks off in Syracuse, N.Y., before concluding in Chicago, Ill. on Sept. 26.

Excited to announce the 2020 #HereOnEarth Tour with guests @Midland and @IngridAndress! Plus two special stadium shows in LA and Philly with @LukeCombs!!! Tour listings and ticket info available at https://t.co/pdXkJ2DJfu See you out there! pic.twitter.com/48RqsyJwiS — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) January 13, 2020

Along the way, McGraw, 52, will stop by in Canada for a one-off show at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on July 25.

As of this writing, it’s unclear if the Humble and Kind singer is working on new music.

Information regarding ticket purchases and on-sale times can be found through the official Tim McGraw website.

2020 ‘Here On Earth’ tour dates

July 10 — Syrcause, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

July 11 — Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre

July 12 — Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 16 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

July 17 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 18 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 23 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

July 24 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

July 25 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage

July 30 — Canandaigua, N.Y. @ Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

July 31 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park

Aug. 1 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 6 — Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 7 — Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 8 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 13 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 14 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 15 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 22 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheater

Aug. 28 — Boise, Idaho @ Idaho Center Amphitheater

Aug. 29 — Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sept. 4 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Sept. 12 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park

Sept. 17 — Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Sept. 18 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 24 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 26 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

