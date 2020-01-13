Pearl Jam to release 1st album in 7 years, drops tour dates including 4 in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Along with a 16-date tour, Pearl Jam, has just announced its first studio album in seven years, Gigaton.

The iconic Seattle-based grunge outfit revealed the news via Pearl Jam Radio, its own SiriusXM channel, on Monday afternoon. The announcement was later confirmed with an official statement issued to the band’s website.

Before releasing Gigaton on March 27, the Even Flow rockers will kick off their upcoming spring tour with four Canadian shows.

That’s right, between March 18 and 24, Pearl Jam — for the first time since 2016 — will visit Toronto, Ottawa and Quebec City.

Announcing Gigaton: A new album and tour coming Spring 2020! More info at https://t.co/uDIWRrKT1y pic.twitter.com/AwECDMa5Zz — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) January 13, 2020

Additionally, they’re scheduled for a gig in Hamilton, Ont., a city in which the band hasn’t played since 2011.

On March 28 — a day after releasing Gigaton — the trek will continue in Baltimore, Md. before concluding with a two-night run at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. on April 18 and 19. On the creation of the highly anticipated album, guitarist Mike McCready wrote: “Making this record was a long journey. It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption.” Gigaton will serve as Pearl Jam’s first album since 2013’s critically acclaimed Lightning Bolt. Pearl Jam perform at Fenway Park on Sept. 4, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images “Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times,” concluded the 53-year-old. READ MORE: Eddie Vedder pays tribute to Chris Cornell in touching cover performance

To celebrate the news, a new single, entitled Dance of the Clairvoyants, is set to be released in the “coming weeks,” according to Rolling Stone.

For those who may not know, the album artwork is actually a photograph named “Ice Waterfall” taken by Canadian photographer and marine biologist Paul Nicklen. The image was captured in Svalbard, Norway, sometime in 2014. https://twitter.com/PearlJam/status/1215498752955441152Alongside Pearl Jam, Gigaton was produced by Josh Evans (Soundgarden), who also produced the band’s last single, Can’t Deny Me (2018). Various physical formats of Gigaton are now available for pre-order through Universal Music Canada. The album drops on March 27.

Members of Pearl Jam’s fan club, the Ten Club, are now eligible to enter an exclusive presale for advanced tickets.

Ticketmaster has also opened a draw for a fan verified presale, which will take place on Thursday. Jan. 23, at 10 a.m. (ET).

1:18 Pearl Jam poster depicting burning White House provokes backlash Pearl Jam poster depicting burning White House provokes backlash

All remaining tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m.

For additional information about pre-sales, the Ten Club and European tour dates, you can visit the official Pearl Jam website.

Pearl Jam’s 2020 North American tour dates:

** Canadian gigs are bolded below **

March 18 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

March 20 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Canadian Tire Centre

March 22 — Quebec City, Que. @ Videotron Centre

March 24 — Hamilton, Ont. @FirstOntario Centre

March 28 — Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Frams Arena

March 30 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

April 2 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

April 4 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

April 6 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Center

April 9 — Denver, Col. @ Pepsi Center

April 11 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

April 13 — San Diego, Calif. Viejas Arena

April 15 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

April 16 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

April 18 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oracle Arena

April 19 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oracle Arena

