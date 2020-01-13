Menu

Entertainment

Alexisonfire releases new single ‘Season of the Flood’

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 1:30 pm
Alexisonfire performing live at the Danforth Music Hall on Dec. 11, 2017 in Toronto.
Alexisonfire performing live at the Danforth Music Hall on Dec. 11, 2017 in Toronto. Mark Booth / Corus Entertainment

Alexisonfire has released a brand-new song by the name of Season of the Flood.

Though the track was not released officially by the Canadian post-hardcore band, it was premiered by British radio presenter Daniel P. Carter on Sunday through BBC Radio 1’s weekly Rock Show.

The nearly seven-minute track retains a consistently moody tone, which is carried by both its brooding lyrics and bass-driven riffs.

Rather than just one singer, Season of the Flood features vocals by Dallas Green, Wade MacNeil and George Pettit.

It’s the band’s first release since Familiar Drugs and Complicit, which dropped in 2019 and served as the first Alexisonfire singles in nine years.

Neil Peart dead — Rush drummer dies at age 67

Over the last week, the beloved band has been posting cryptic videos to both Instagram and Twitter, potentially hinting at the single.

While Season of the Flood is yet to be released officially by the band, it could be heard in full during last Sunday’s Rock Show broadcast, starting at the 11:35 mark.

As of this writing, it’s unclear if Alexisonfire is working on a followup to its fourth and most recent album, Old Crows / Young Cardinals (2009).

Photo credit: Vanessa Heins
Later this month, the Young Cardinals rockers are set to hit the road with The Distillers for a brief North American tour.

'Silence of the Lambs' TV spinoff 'Clarice' gets series commitment from CBS

Select tickets for the upcoming trek are still available for purchase.

Additional updates, tour dates and information can be found through the official Alexisonfire website.

Canadian Alexisonfire 2020 tour dates:

Jan. 20 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Bell MTS Place
Jan. 22 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place
Jan. 23 — Calgary, Alta. @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Jan. 25 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Pacific Coliseum

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
