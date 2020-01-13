Alexisonfire releases new single ‘Season of the Flood’

Send this page to someone via email

Alexisonfire has released a brand-new song by the name of Season of the Flood.

Though the track was not released officially by the Canadian post-hardcore band, it was premiered by British radio presenter Daniel P. Carter on Sunday through BBC Radio 1’s weekly Rock Show.

The nearly seven-minute track retains a consistently moody tone, which is carried by both its brooding lyrics and bass-driven riffs.

Rather than just one singer, Season of the Flood features vocals by Dallas Green, Wade MacNeil and George Pettit.

It’s the band’s first release since Familiar Drugs and Complicit, which dropped in 2019 and served as the first Alexisonfire singles in nine years.

Over the last week, the beloved band has been posting cryptic videos to both Instagram and Twitter, potentially hinting at the single.

While Season of the Flood is yet to be released officially by the band, it could be heard in full during last Sunday’s Rock Show broadcast, starting at the 11:35 mark.

As of this writing, it’s unclear if Alexisonfire is working on a followup to its fourth and most recent album, Old Crows / Young Cardinals (2009).

Photo credit: Vanessa Heins

Later this month, the Young Cardinals rockers are set to hit the road with The Distillers for a brief North American tour.

Select tickets for the upcoming trek are still available for purchase.

Additional updates, tour dates and information can be found through the official Alexisonfire website.

Canadian Alexisonfire 2020 tour dates:

Jan. 20 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Bell MTS Place

Jan. 22 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place

Jan. 23 — Calgary, Alta. @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Jan. 25 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Pacific Coliseum