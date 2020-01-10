Neil Peart dead: Rush drummer dies at age 67

Neil Peart, the legendary drummer for Canadian rock band Rush, has died at age 67.
A spokesperson for the Peart family, Elliott Mintz, confirmed that Peart died of brain cancer in Santa Monica, Calif., on Jan. 7.
Widely considered one of the greatest drummers to ever hit the stage, Peart was a part of Rush since 1974, and was the band’s primary lyricist.
Born Neil Ellwood Peart in Hamilton, Ont. in 1952 and raised in nearby St. Catharines, he caught the music bug — specifically percussion — when he hit his teenage years.
“Rhythm especially seemed to affect me, in a physical way, and soon I was tapping all the time — on tables, knees, and with a pair of chopsticks on baby sister Nancy’s playpen,” he wrote in the St. Catharines Standard in 1994. “At first Mom and Dad probably thought I had some kind of nervous affliction, but they decided to try occupational therapy — for my thirteenth birthday, they got me drum lessons. This changed everything.”
Upon news of Peart’s passing, social media was filled with condolences from the world of music.
Peart is survived by his wife Carrie and his daughter, Olivia. As of this writing, no funeral arrangements have been announced.
