Entertainment

Neil Peart dead: Rush drummer dies at age 67

By Chris Jancelewicz Global News
Posted January 10, 2020 4:22 pm
Updated January 10, 2020 4:43 pm
Neil Peart of Rush performs on stage during the R40 LIVE Tour at KeyArena on July 19, 2015 in Seattle, Wash.
Neil Peart of Rush performs on stage during the R40 LIVE Tour at KeyArena on July 19, 2015 in Seattle, Wash. Mat Hayward/Getty Images

Neil Peart, the legendary drummer for Canadian rock band Rush, has died at age 67.

A spokesperson for the Peart family, Elliott Mintz, confirmed that Peart died of brain cancer in Santa Monica, Calif., on Jan. 7.

Widely considered one of the greatest drummers to ever hit the stage, Peart was a part of Rush since 1974, and was the band’s primary lyricist.

Born Neil Ellwood Peart in Hamilton, Ont. in 1952 and raised in nearby St. Catharines, he caught the music bug — specifically percussion — when he hit his teenage years.

“Rhythm especially seemed to affect me, in a physical way, and soon I was tapping all the time — on tables, knees, and with a pair of chopsticks on baby sister Nancy’s playpen,” he wrote in the St. Catharines Standard in 1994. “At first Mom and Dad probably thought I had some kind of nervous affliction, but they decided to try occupational therapy — for my thirteenth birthday, they got me drum lessons. This changed everything.”

Upon news of Peart’s passing, social media was filled with condolences from the world of music.

Peart is survived by his wife Carrie and his daughter, Olivia. As of this writing, no funeral arrangements have been announced.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

RushNeil Peartneil peart cause of deathneil peart deadneil peart deathneil peart drummerneil peart rushneil peart rush drummerneil peart songsrush bandrush band drummer
