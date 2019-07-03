Eddie Vedder pays tribute to Chris Cornell in touching cover performance

Over the weekend, during one of his European solo concerts, Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder closed a 27-song set with a tribute to one of his closest friends and bandmates, the late Chris Cornell, formerly of Soundgarden.

Vedder, 54, took a moment on Sunday night to speak intimately with the crowd in Düsseldorf, Germany before performing a rendition of Cornell’s own solo hit, Seasons.

“Thank you for this great, great evening together,” he said.

“I wanted to share something kind of personal, and it’d be great if we could keep it between us.”

“I know it’s unusual these days, but that would make it even more special,” he added.

Vedder proceeded to talk deeply about the celebration of new life and of those that have ended.

It was unclear if he was referring to the death of Cornell when he talked about “the hardest thing” that he and his bandmates ever went through.

Seasons was released in 1992 as part of the soundtrack for Cameron Crowe’s romantic comedy Singles.

Vedder and Cornell first joined forces in 1990 as the supergroup Temple of the Dog.

The project was launched with members of the soon-to-be Pearl Jam and Cornell as a tribute to the late Mother Love Bone frontman Andy Wood.

Temple of the Dog released its first and only album in 1991. It was self-titled.

Cornell passed away at the age of 52 on May 17, 2017.

Currently, Vedder is on the tail end of his European tour. He plays Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday, July 3 and wraps up the tour in London, U.K. with The Who on July 6 before returning to the U.S., where he will play the Ohana Festival in Dana Point, Calif., in September.

As of this writing, Pearl Jam has no scheduled tour dates.

Currently, it’s unclear if the Jeremy rockers are making progress on the followup to their 2013 album, Lightning Bolt.

Back in October, the remaining members of Soundgarden — Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd and Matt Cameron (also of Pearl Jam) — hinted at the possibility of a reunion, however under a different name. There has been no recent update regarding that.

