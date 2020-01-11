Menu

Crime

‘Police operation’ closes roads around city hall in Dieppe, N.B.

By Alexander Quon and Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted January 11, 2020 10:48 am
Updated January 11, 2020 11:22 am
New Brunswick RCMP have shuttered the roads around Dieppe City Hall as the result of a police operation. .
Megan Yamoah/Global News

A ‘police operation’ has forced New Brunswick RCMP to close the roads surrounding city hall in Dieppe, N.B.

New Brunswick RCMP say Acadie Avenue, Champlain Street, Du Marché Street and Gauvin Road are shuttered at this time. 

READ MORE: 49-year-old killed in crash between car, snowmobile in Lower Woodstock, N.B.

Very little information is available at this time but Dieppe Fire crews are also on scene.

Officials are asking drivers to find alternative routes.

More to come…

