‘Police operation’ closes roads around city hall in Dieppe, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A ‘police operation’ has forced New Brunswick RCMP to close the roads surrounding city hall in Dieppe, N.B.

New Brunswick RCMP say Acadie Avenue, Champlain Street, Du Marché Street and Gauvin Road are shuttered at this time.

READ MORE: 49-year-old killed in crash between car, snowmobile in Lower Woodstock, N.B.

Very little information is available at this time but Dieppe Fire crews are also on scene.

Officials are asking drivers to find alternative routes.

Police have closed roads around Dieppe City Hall as the result of a police operation. Dieppe Fire crews are also on the scene. @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/GxUKYq9myz — Megan Yamoah (@MeganYamoah) January 11, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…