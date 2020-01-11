Menu

Fatal Crash

49-year-old killed in crash between car, snowmobile in Lower Woodstock, N.B.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 11, 2020 10:56 am
New Brunswick RCMP say a 49-year-old man is dead after a crash on Friday.
A man from Sommerville, N.B., has died after a crash between a snowmobile and a car on Friday in Lower Woodstock, N.B.

RCMP say they received reports of the collision on Beardsley Road at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Saint John, N.B. man taken into custody following east side standoff with police

The collision is believed to have occurred when the car travelling on the road collided with the snowmobile as it was crossing the road from a trail.

Police say the 49-year-old man driving the snowmobile died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

He was the only rider on the snowmobile. The two people in the car were uninjured.

Staying safe: Snowmobile organization offers tips during Safety Week
Police say their investigation is ongoing.

