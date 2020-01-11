49-year-old killed in crash between car, snowmobile in Lower Woodstock, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Sommerville, N.B., has died after a crash between a snowmobile and a car on Friday in Lower Woodstock, N.B.

RCMP say they received reports of the collision on Beardsley Road at approximately 6:30 p.m.

The collision is believed to have occurred when the car travelling on the road collided with the snowmobile as it was crossing the road from a trail.

Police say the 49-year-old man driving the snowmobile died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

He was the only rider on the snowmobile. The two people in the car were uninjured.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

